5:30pm Police Body Cams 03.02.2021

MORE BODY CAMERAS ARE ON THE WAY TO THE LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Body cameras are on the way to the lexington police department.

Speaking to the urban county council during a public safety meeting today... representatives from the police department announced the body camera are expected to arrive in mid april.

About 200 employees are expected to be trained on how to use the body cameras.

The department is also looking into new technology to decrease the chance of an officer turning off or not activating the body cameras.

"one of the things were working on with that is one of the next steps that help is a automatic activation when the firearm is drawn its called axe on side on that triggers that body worn camera its a pretty good component were actually testing those out right now" the cost of the cameras would be around 144 thousand dollars--some of that cost is for the automatic body camera activation technology.