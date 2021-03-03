Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Tiktok trainer debunks myth of women's 'bulky' worry

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:56s 0 shares 1 views
Tiktok trainer debunks myth of women's 'bulky' worry
Tiktok trainer debunks myth of women's 'bulky' worry

Women often avoid lifting weights in fear of becoming "bulky" but Laura Ghiacy dispels them in this TikTok from November 12.

Laura can be found on Instagram @Laura_Ghiacy and TikTok @LauraGhiacy.

Women often avoid lifting weights in fear of becoming "bulky" but Laura Ghiacy dispels them in this TikTok from November 12.

Laura can be found on Instagram @Laura_Ghiacy and TikTok @LauraGhiacy.

You might like