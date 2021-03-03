Vernon Jordan, Activist Who Advised Former President Clinton, Has Died At 85

More than 60 years ago, a young college student drove a CTA bus to pay his tuition.
Vernon Jordan went on to become a prominent attorney, civil rights activist, and Washington, D.C.
Power broker.
Watch VideoCivil rights leader Vernon Jordan has died. He was 85.
His daughter told news outlets he passed away..
Vernon Jordan served as a close adviser to former President Bill Cilnton.