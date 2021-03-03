Top 20 Directors Whose Movies You Need to Binge Watch

For this list, we’ll be looking at those directors who have filmographies that are perfect for marathon sessions.

We just planned your weekend for you.

We just planned your weekend for you.

You're welcome.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those directors who have filmographies that are perfect for marathon sessions.

Our countdown includes Wes Anderson, Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi, Quentin Tarantino, and more!