House Bill 1369 Could Change Indiana Gun Laws

House Bill 1369 has been passed onto the senate and could change Indiana gun laws.

Gov".

Now..here's a story grabbing lots of attention.

The indiana senate is "considering" a bill that could affect hoosiers and their guns.

The bill recently passed the house of representatives.

If passed by the senate..it would allow more hooisers to carry handguns.

News 10's tucker white has more on what this would change for indiana residents.

Pkg tucke} soon you may no longer need a permit like this to carry a handgun it the state of indiana.

Thats all thanks to a bill that was passed by the indiana house of representatives.

This bill would repeal the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun.

This would make indiana a constitutional carry state, joining 18 other states.

Under the bill, only hoosiers who are already able to have a concealed carry permit would be able to carry handguns.

This means people with a criminal record or a history of violence would not be allowed to carry a handgun.

The bill passed with a vote of 65 to 31.

While some hoosiers are excited for this change.

Others think there should be more steps to carrying a handgun, then just buying it.

"there needs to be some level of training, put a car in front of somebody thats never drove, theres a danger."

Indiana will still offer recipracity licenses.

This will allow people who have the license to carry their handgun in states that honor indiana's concealed carry license.

There are currently 32 states that honor indiana's license.

Hoosiers who plan on traveling with their handgun, still need the license.

"im happy to see that were moving in a pro-2nd amendment direction, at the same time ill be one of those individuals that keeps my state handgun license, becasue i do want that recepracity for when i travel across state lines."

Tucke} the next stop for this bill is to head to the indiana state senate.

As always we'll keep you updated both online and on air.