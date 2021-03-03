Truck slams SUV near U.S.-Mexico border, at least 13 dead

[NFA] At least 13 people were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into a Ford Expedition crammed with 25 adults and children in the dusty farming community of Holtville near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chief of the California highway patrol's border division, Omar Watson: “There were 25 occupants in the Ford Expedition, including the driver.

Unfortunately, 12 of the occupants, including the driver, succumbed to their injuries on scene.

One other person was transported to the hospital where they also succumbed to their injuries.

// Our multidisciplinary investigation team from Border Division is handling this collision and it's going to make sure that we have a thorough and complete investigation completed.

It'd be premature for me to discuss or speculate what caused this collision.” Those killed in the accident - including the driver of the SUV- ranged in age from 20 to 55.

Despite the presence of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, Watson did not address whether the SUV's occupants were migrant workers or others who might have crossed from Mexico in an overcrowded vehicle.

The Ford Expedition typically is designed to hold five to eight people.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was hauling two loads of gravel, was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Watson said the California Highway Patrol was working with the Mexican Consulate to determine who was in the vehicle and notify families of the deceased.