2A and 5A Basketball Semifinals

Tuesday is the second day of the high school state semifinals in Jackson.

New site entered the game with a 31 and 2 record on the season and they showed why.

==== ivy loden with the steal, passed it up to hannah campbell, hoop and the harm for the senior.

Campbell scored a game high 31 points for the royals.

==== here's loden with another thievery and this time she takes it all the way to the basket and it's her turn for three points the old fashioned way.

She was pumped, the new site faithful were pumped and the royals are state championship bound with a 69 to 33 victory.

New site is on fire, here's their margins of victory in the playoffs: 52, 19, 46, and 36.

Blessed with a stellar senior class, head coach byron sparks hopes he can bring home the gold on friday.

Great character kids, do their job in the classroom, couldn't ask for a better group, i'd be very excited and proud to see them get it because they've worked so hard for it, but we're looking forward to it.

They'll face the winner of calhoun city and union, the wildcats looked to get back to the state final for the second year in a row.

Close game early on, the wildcats only led by one point at the half, but turned up the defense in the second half outscoring the yellow jackets 26 to 12 to secure a 44 to 29 victory.

Calhoun city will defend its 2a title on friday at 1 pm against new site.

The calhoun city boys were not as fortunate, they lost to newton 77 to 42.

Across the border in alabama, marion county advanced to the 1a state title game with a 58 to 34 win over samson.

It is the first time in school history that marion county will play for state championship.

8th grader serenity metcalfe scored 23 points for the red raiders.

Marion county will play skyline on friday at 2 pm.

No area teams in the 5a semifinals, but tomorrow a handful of squads play for a state title berth and i'm hopping in a company car and driving down to jackson where we will have coverage of all the games