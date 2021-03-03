Middle school children move to in-person learning

So many changes have transpired in the past year across the country, but also right here in the Wabash valley.

Now... the vigo county school corporation is trying to get back to some sort of normalcy.

News 10's porsha williams explains the changes "middle schools" will be seeing starting tomorrow.

Porsh} middle schools like woodrow wilson are transitioning to 4 day a week in person learning tuesday through friday... with remote learning on mondays.

With covid-19 cases going down in vigo county... school officials tell me they're excited about this change.

The most high risk times at school are when students sit down for lunch and pass each other in the hallways.

Director of communications bill riley says..

He's happy to see changes to ensure students safety.

"the qr code thing is pretty genius we never had to worry about where a student was sitting every single day for lunch but now we do.

Our principles and staff has done a great job of being creative and meeting our challenges."

All students have to do is sit down at the table for lunch..

Scan the code and type who they are sitting around.

This info will be sent to health officials to help contact trace if a student gets covid-19.

"were trying to space out as much as possible were trying to limit the amount of time where students are unmasked and eating.

But that allows us to look back and keep a record and say okay these students need to be quarantined because they were eating next to a kid who was positive."

Riley adds with everyone doing their part he knows they can overcome..

"we've got a really good plan that our health care leaders here locally are really comfortable with.

We're just excited to have our students back a little bit more."

Porsh} now... this change will start tomorrow and school officials will continue to make tweaks as they see necessary.

Reporting in terre haute..

Porsha williams news 10.