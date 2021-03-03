CRISIS Movie - An intense thriller set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic

CRISIS Movie - Official Featurette - Plot synopsis: An intense thriller set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, Crisis features three interwoven stories that highlight the greed, violence and tragedy of the drug war.

A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation, an architect recovering from an oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical giant bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

CAST: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-rose Depp, Scott Mescudi