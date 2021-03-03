Six Dr. Seuss books are pulled from publication

Building's success./// tonight dr. seuss is underfire for insensitive content.

The business that preserves and protects the author's legacy made that announcement today to stop the press on six books due to racist and insensitve material.

This includes "and to think that i saw it on mulberry street" and "if i ran the zoo" lisa loucks christenson owns a book store in town and is an author of childrens books.

Christenson says these books were written when the social climate was much different.

She believes dr. seuss's goal wasn't to hurt families but take them on an adventure.

Moving forward she and maybe what people are offended with these books... have it modern... just like a remake on a movie.

The announcement was made today on the occassion of dr. seuss's or