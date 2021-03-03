West Lafayette woman creates free cloth diaper loan program

If you qualify, Gotlund creates a wash routine and delivers a package of 24 cloth diapers, liners and a wash bag.

Diapering to help parents across greater lafayette.

I spoke with the program's organizer and a former client.

They told me why it's beneficial in many ways.

Ruiz "we couldn't figure out what was causing this really bad reaction on her skin."

Lafayette resident ana ruiz says she spent months trying to figure out what was causing her daughter's diaper rash.

Then she saw a facebook post about a local cloth diaper loan program.

Ruiz "i thought i'd give it a try, and within 24 hours her rash had just disappeared."

Sarah gotlund runs the free program.

Applicants must live within 30 miles of west lafayette.

If you qualify, gotlund creates a wash routine and delivers a package of 24 cloth diapers, liners and a wash bag.

Gotlund "the only thing they have to spend money on is detergent, which if you're washing clothing then you're already doing that anyway."

After a year, gotlund picks up the diapers and sanitizes them for the next client.

But there's another benefit to the program.

Gotlund "one in three families struggle to afford diapers, and it's very expensive to be able to give disposable diapers to people continuously."

Gotlund says without a local diaper bank, cloth diapers can make a big difference for families.

Gotlund "that's one of the reasons why i have the program is for people who are finding it difficult and struggle to pay for disposable diapers."

Gotlund says cloth diapers are also better for the environment.

Gotlund "they estimate that it takes 500 years for that to decompose in a landfill."

However, there are some misconceptions.

Gotlund "i think that one of the biggest things that people think about with cloth diapers is that they're grandmothers or mothers cloth diapered."

But these aren't your grandmother's cloth diapers.

Gotlund "now we have all-in- one diapers, pocket diapers, everything that you see on this table that's no different than a disposable diaper."

Ruiz says she had reservations about cloth diapers, but she's forever grateful for gotlund and the program that helped her baby.

Ruiz "just try it.

It's not as messy as you think.

It's inexpensive and it's free.

You have free diapers for a year to try and see if it works out for you."

Gotlund gets most of her diapers from donations.

There are no income requirements for the program.

We have more information and how to register on our website, wlfi dot com.