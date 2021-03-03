Southern Oregon I-5 shooter sentenced to 20 years in prison

State troopers arrested 49-year-old Kenneth Ayers in August following a string of shootings along the Interstate corridor between Douglas, Josephine, and Jackson counties.

Thanks for joining us, i'm brian morton.

And i'm alicia rubin.

Though several victims were either in the court room or called in to testify -- ayers decided with his lawyer that he would not speak regarding the crimes he committed and he is now facing 20 years in the oregon department of corrections.

The roseburg shooter shot along the i-5 freeway from may through august of last year.

During the investigation -- a number of victims told police that they had been driving near a semi-truck when the shootings happened.

Today those victims came to the court room to tell their story.

Most of them were able to dodge ayers' bullets -- but one woman wasn't able to and finds herself dealing with unbearable pain.

When i think back to that day and think the bullet could have been two inches to the left, two inches up, i could be in a whole other place, i couldn't be standing here.

Thankfully i'm still here, but i still have that life long reminder of a bullet in my arm.

Spangler is a mother of 5, a 4th grade teacher, and says the bullet is still lodged in the bone of her shoulder.

She frequently goes to physical therapy on top of other medical visits and emotional therapy as she an her family are fearful to be inside of the car.

The terms of ayers' post-prison supervision are still being determined -- but most of the charges carried supervision