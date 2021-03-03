PKG: ASSESSING FLOOD DAMAGES ROCKCASTLE

36 news.

In rockcastle county... families that live along rockcastle river returned to their homes for the first time today..

But... as abc 36's monica harkins shows us... some found there was little to return home to.

#### "larry: the damages are catastrophic."

"susan: seriously can't believe this is happening it feels like a bad dream."

Paulina:"i'm devastated i'm truly devastated."

While the water has gone down....emotions are still high.

Paulina:"i feel like that everything that i've tried to do for my children is gone."

Paulina jackson has lived along rockcastle river for 15 years.

"paulina: i finally got to go in a while ago and i just stood there and cried."

Her neighbor and friend susan jones feeling the same.... "susan: and you know i think about how much i sacrificed to save up and buy woodworking tools... it's hard..it's hard."

Jones just packed up and moved here to start a campground...a few months ago...so she's lost her business and nearly everything in her home..

Nats .jackson and her family having to rescue her sunday night in a kayak....something fireman larry davidson was the case for jones and long time locals.

"larry: again this is record, right, so it was a learning curve for everybody."

This is drone footage taken tuesday afternoon.

This is footage from just 24 hours earlier....the land in front of jones' house a lake.

"larry: the rockcastle rises quick and lowers quick."

Paulina:" as a mother you try to build up and have good things for your children and it's just took away."

But they're not alone... larry:"it's one big family down here on the river."

As for rebuilding... "paulina: and then you ask yourself what now?"

In rockcastle county, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

