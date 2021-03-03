Juvenile suspect in Greenway killing could be tried as an adult

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office is pushing for a waiver that would allow the 17-year-old suspect to be tried in adult criminal court.

The ived into criminal court instead of being tried as a juvenile, according to the jackson county district attorney's office.

Before 2019, oregon law allowed for juveniles ages fifteen and above who committed measure eleven crimes to be tried as adults -- without going through the juvenile system.

Legislators passed a bill in may 2019 which changed how youth who commit serious crimes are prosecuted.

"in this case it's absolutely, you know, the severity of the charges it's typically done by a case-by-case basis.

Um, based on the severity of the charges, um, you know, the threat to the community, those types of things.

And, um, obviously those were