Butte College spring ball is returning

High School football in Butte County is back, but Butte College football opted out of having a spring season, but instead get to have spring ball.

"butte college who is known for their successful football program hasn't had players compete on this field since the fall of 2019.

But in about a month players will get to compete against one another in their first ever spring ball."

Robby snelling head coach: : "the state of california made a change this year for us, just right now to have a one-time exception to have a padded spring ball.

It puts us in a position to put film together to get people to get recruited it also doesn't give us essentially a two year layoff before the next season happens."

Butte college football coach robby snelling says they will have 15 practices and 3 of those can be scrimmages against each other.

He says butte opted out of the possibility to have a spring season, mainly because of eligibility.

Robby snelling: "we do have guys that have an opportunity each year to go on to the highest level and play d1.

There really hasn't been a concrete answer yet on what that looks like in terms of if we were to play a shortened season this spring if that season would count or not."

Players say they came to butte college to focus on academics and have the chance to advance their football career, so despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, they're happy with their decision.

Brian harper quarterback- "i mean it complicates things, but the dream is still the same.

You just have to keep working harder now, it just delays it now a little.

Still trying to get to the same spot, just going to be pushed back a little bit."

Joseph sapp- defensive back "i just for me, it is just a me vs me thing, so looking in the mirror is my biggest motivation."

Junior finau- defensive line "i feel like it's kind of hard, because they don't know how i can compete at the college level yet.

So i feel like it is harder for recruiters to recruit me because i don't have that film yet.

I am always motivated, just always have to stay on that grind, just chase that bag and try to make it out of here."

