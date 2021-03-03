Singing River Pediatric celebrates ‘Read Across America’ Day

The Pediatric Office of Dr. Harper celebrated ‘Read Across America Day’ with her patients while honoring the late Dr. Seuss.

Do you like green eggs and ham?

- do you like green eggs and ham?- news 25's sabria reid, takes- us to singing river in gulfport- the pediatric office- of dr.harper celebrated read- across america day with her - patients while honoring the lat- dr.seuss.

- - nats: dr.harper:"would you eat them in a box, would you ea- them with a fox?"

Dr. harper, a pediatrician at - singing river gulfport read - - - - the childhood novelty green egg- and ham to her patients in- honor of read across america- day.- she dressed up as dr.suess- character, cat in the hat to- capture the kids attention and- remind them how much fun they - can have while reading.

- dr.harper, singing river- pediatrician: - "it was a great idea our office was already decorated with this- theme of dr. seuss."

The pediatric office gives free- books to patients.- dr.harper, singing river- pediatrician: - "combine our efforts with reach out and read where we would be- able to give a book - with supplies, willing.

We woul- give a book with each well- - - visit."

It's a tradition at thi office in an effort to encourag- at- home reading by giving a book t- each patient.

- sabria reid, news 25: - "today isn't much different fro any other day in dr. harper's - office, she - has been giving free books to - patients for the last 12 years.- dr.harper has had some patients- for over a decade,- who now anticipate which book - they get to take home.- dr.harper, singing river- pediatrician: - "i've got some children now tha are like 12 that we started thi- program 12 years ago- and they're asking am i still - getting a book.

Is dr. harper - going to sign this book for me- today because they remember - every well visit we gave a- book."

Reading to a child out loud for 20 minutes a day can - - - - also have a great impact on - their developmental mile stones- for - years ahead.- kamryn sharpe, 6 year old:- "he was happy that he tried it.

He tried it and it taste good.- sam i am liked it and i like- it."

- - dr. harper encourages parents t- read out loud to their- children starting a birth.

80 - percent of a child's brain is - developed between the ages of - zero and three.

- in gulfport, sabria reid, news- 25.

-