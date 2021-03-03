Mrs. Mississippi American 2020 reads to first graders virtually for ‘Read Across America’ Day

Read Across America is also being celebrated in classrooms across Mississippi virtually this year.

While dorris may not have been- able to interact with students- face-to-face, technology is - giving more children a- chance to enjoy her reading.- - jaimee dorris, mrs. mississippi- american- 2020: "i think that is the neat thing about this pandemic that - don't know that we- speak about very much.

Necessit- breeds invention, right?

We hav- found - we have this technology to do - videos.

I'm sitting here- videoing on my phone- and then i am going to text the- video up to jackson and they ar- going to put it in- classrooms across america.

That- i will be able to reach today - with this story more- kids than i could ever reach- just by visiting one school."

- - the celebration of books and- reading will continue - throughout the month of march