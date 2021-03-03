Skip to main content
Mrs. Mississippi American 2020 reads to first graders virtually for ‘Read Across America’ Day

Credit: WXXV
Read Across America is also being celebrated in classrooms across Mississippi virtually this year.

While dorris may not have been- able to interact with students- face-to-face, technology is - giving more children a- chance to enjoy her reading.- - jaimee dorris, mrs. mississippi- american- 2020: "i think that is the neat thing about this pandemic that - don't know that we- speak about very much.

Necessit- breeds invention, right?

We hav- found - we have this technology to do - videos.

I'm sitting here- videoing on my phone- and then i am going to text the- video up to jackson and they ar- going to put it in- classrooms across america.

That- i will be able to reach today - with this story more- kids than i could ever reach- just by visiting one school."

- - the celebration of books and- reading will continue - throughout the month of march

