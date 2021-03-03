Elkton woman speaks out about experience with nonprofit scam

Elkton woman speaks out about experience with scam

Douglas county for running a fake non-profit... and allegedly tried to use it to steal property from her.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why this isn't stopping her from helping those in need.

A slick website, legitimate sponsors and a facebook page full of picture proof? This elkton woman says she had every reason to believe that 40-year-old tyrone powell was the real deal.

He presented himself like a legitimate gentleman. He was really convincing.

He was really convincing?

The woman wanted to remain anonymous?but she tells me she met powell in 2019 through a friend.

He went by the name john paul hop?

And told her he ran the impossible roads foundation& a non profit that builds tiny homes for veterans.

He wanted to bring the program to douglas county& and he wanted to use her property to launch the project.

00:39 evita:?the victim owns about 50 acres of the property you see right behind me.

She says she initially offered powell three acres, but when he asked for 30 instead, she knew something was off??he took 30 acres and i got really angry.

I told him, i never told you could have 30 acres?

She says he eventually filed a restraining order on her& claiming it was his property.

But investigators found his real name& and learned he ran five other fake non profits in other parts of the county.

From alaska he went to bellingham washington, then he came here to try to scam me?

Right now, powell is facing charges of identity theft and forgery, aggaravated theft by deception and more.?but who knows what kind of scam hel come up with if he gets out of jail?

Despite this, the victim tells me her heart still lies with helping people who need it the most.?that my heart.

I just wanted to help people get back on their feet?

But she says she just going to be careful next time.

In elkton evita garza kezi 9 news.