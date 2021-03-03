It's not everyday you see a kangaroo hopping down the street in the state of alabama - but we just had one of those days.

Don't believe me?

Check it out for yourself.

Waay 31's luke hajadsz reports.

Vo: nope!

This video isn't out of australia - and it isn't a clip from jumanji, either.

Here's jack the kangaroo on the loose just two hours away from huntsville in winfield, alabama.

He's about 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, and he's not used to the wild.

Braxton basinger owns b&h livestock.

He was transporting jack from a home in mississippi to a buyer in tennessee.

The family buying jack couldn't meet for a few days, so basinger was keeping him at his ranch in winfield in the meantime.

Sot: braxton basinger owner, b&h livestock "there was still a small patch in my trailer and the loading chute and he just squeezed through there and started hopping down the highway!"

Vo: the grand escape happened monday around 1:00pm on county highway 63.

Tiffany perry works near the ranch.

She saw the whole thing and even helped try and catch him!

Sot: tiffany perry winfield "we got pretty close to catching him a couple times yesterday afternoon but he made it into the woods and after that he got pretty difficult to try and catch."

Vo: it's legal to have a pet kangaroo in alabama!

Perry says she sees exotic animals of all kinds around the ranch.

Sot: tiffany perry winfield "really it was just another normal monday around the enterprises!"

Vo: there have been several spottings posted online of jack.

Basinger says his own employees, local police, the game warden and jack's original owner from mississippi are all out searching for him in cars, on foot and on horseback.

Reporting for waay 31 news, i'm luke hajdasz.

Last we heard - the search is still underway for jack the kangaroo.

Hopefully he's found soon so he can be brought to his new home in tennessee safe and sound.