LOUISIANA PHASE 3 GUIDELINES

News 15s kourtney williams spoke with a local bar and resturant manager who is excited for the future sot well my phone started burning up i had head from a lot of my musicians saying have you heard have you heard business owners w're filled with joy when they heard governor john bel edwards was moving louisiana to phase 3.

Phase 3 restrictions will allow a majority of businesses, restaurants and salons to open to 75% capacity.

I spoke with the manager of buck and johnnys in breaux bridge and she says from the moment she heard the news she was filled with excitement sot everybodys excited and i went and researched it a little bit on the internet i still havent got to the fire marshals guidelines thats where i really want to see the end of it raymond says since the beginning of the pandemic the business lost majority of i's revenue and musicians had a hard time finding work but sh's hopeful phase 3 will bring them back to a sense of normalcy sot they have really been hurting w've hurt as well as everybody has but our entertainment entertainers has really had some hard times the paycheck protection program enabled thousands of businesses the opportunity to pay workers as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Raymond says this loan... saved...there business sot the ppe loans have really helped us i would definitly say that that is one thing that helped us stay above water governor john bel edwards says this is a step in the right direction but vaccinations are still important sot people need to be vaccinated as soon as they are able the new emergency order will stay in place for 28 days and raymond says this is going to be a move into the right direction for louisiana sot great for our community great for our entertainers as well in lafayette kourtney williams news