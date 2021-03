Girl Regrets it After Cutting Her Bangs at Home During Quarantine

This girl decided to cut her bangs during the quarantine.

Unfortunately, she miscalculated the length she had wanted and cut her bangs way too short.

She seemed regretful of her new hair and called out for her mom in terror after looking at them.

