Shasta County mom speaks out after son left at bus stop for forgetting his mask

A local student left behind at the bus stop for forgetting his mask.

A local student -- left behind at the bus stop for forgetting his mask.

New at 5-thirty..

Action news now reporter ana torrea investigates the controversial move.

Like any other school day, mohana pescatore dropped her kids off at the bus stop before going to work.

Mohana pescatore parent it was last monday, i had taken my children to the bus stop and the bus was within minutes behind me, so i placed them at the bus stop and i drove to work.

Moments after she got to workhe says she received a call from her 9-year- old son mason.

Telling her that his 7-year-old brother--carter couldn't get on the bus.

Mohana pescatore when carter went to get on the bus she said no you can't get on the bus without a mask.

And so she told them that carter had to get off the bus.

Mason was not going to leave his brother there so he got off the bus also and walked him back home.

That's when mohana says she rushed back home to pick up her sons, bringing them back to school.

Mohana pescatore i was infuriated.

I really honestly feel an adult should've called me.

That call should've came from the school or the call should've came from that bus driver.

Ana torrea this is the bus stop that mohana pescatore kids normally uses.

But because the bus driver had already passed their stop that day she instead // took them to the bus stop here which is on sioux drive and autmun harvest way which is on the other side of their neighborhood the gateway unified school district tells action news now, it's part of their policy to give students a mask in case they forget one.

The district tells me the situation has been investigated.

And appropriate actions have been taken to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

Mohana says-- this is the first time one of her kids forgot their mask.

Mohana pescatore they always carry their masks and this is the first time.

I get three kids up in the morning and this is the first time they've forgotten their masks.

And from now on... mohana pescatore they do carry a dozen masks in their backup just so that another kid won't be forgotten reporting in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

# pescatore