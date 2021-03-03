Your Money Matters: What to do with stimulus money

This week our financial expert discussed what you should and should not do with the next stimulus check Americans are likely to get.

This week i talked to a financial expert about stimulus money.

He shares what you should and shouldn't do with the extra cash.

With the potential of a third stimulus check hitting the pockets of americans.

Many may be wanting to use the cash to buy something nice.

But financial experts say that is the worst thing you could possibly do we with the money.

"you don't want to use it to buy something that is going to put you further in debt.

Some people may be thinking 'oh i can just take that and i can put it in to a car' but a car is going to be an added expense but right now that what people don't want."

Instead nick royer says the first thing you should do is save it.

Especially if you don't currently have a cash of stash for emergencies.

Second you should use it to pay of debts that you currently have or use it for things you need.

However if you have both of those area's covered.

Royer says you should invest it.

But depending on your age how you invest it should vary.

"if you are a much younger person then maybe you can be in the stock market because you can whether the ups and downs of that.

You have a lot of time before you actually get to retirement.

" but if you are retired..

Royer says diversifying your investments..

Is the best option.

"take some of that money and invest it in the market in a diversified porfolio using a lot of index funds and things like that so you are well diversified no matter what happens in washington or walstreet.

Royer says that about 95 percent of retirees only have a few thousand dollars saved in cash.

That's why he says having a solid emergency fund is even more important for people who are retired.

Most importantly though he says to not treat the stimulus check like free money.

Use it for a purpose.

