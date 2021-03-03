Superman & Lois S01E03 The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower

Superman & Lois 1x03 "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE - Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast.

Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).

Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star.

(103).

The episode was written by Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith.

Original airdate 3/9/2021.

Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.