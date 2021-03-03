Mask mandates lifted in MS

Governor Reeves announced on Tuesday that he is lifting all mask mandates starting on March 3rd and lasting the rest of the month.

That's according to governor tate reeves.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live from clay county to tell us why the governor says it's time.

I'm in west point in clay county, one of the seventy-eight counties in mississippi that had a mask mandate--- until now.

"we are not going to continue to use the heavy hand of government when it is no longer justified by the reality we see around us."

In a virtual press conference, governor reeves announced that he is signing what he hopes will be one of his final orders on the coronavirus.

The order will lift the mask mandates in all counties across the state of mississippi beginning march third and lasting through march 31st.

"we will all need to decide for ourselves and our families how to assess the risk and rewards of each and every activity we choose to pursue."

Reeves said the risk for overwhelming hospital systems is coming to a close and added that hospitals are now about where they were in may of last year.

"the governor said he feels strongly that people should make decisions for themselves, that their safety is in their hands concerning if they will wear face masks or not."

He said he never wanted to issue any type of mandatory orders on masks.

"i have said repeatedly that these orders have to end at the earliest possible moment.

By and large, this is the moment."

Reeves added that the only mandates remaining are orders on schools for grades k through twelve, and a fifty-percent capacity limit on indoor arenas.

The governor added that individual business owners can require masks in their establishments..

In addition, indoor sports venues have a 50 percent capacity limit.

Live in west point, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

