Sullivan Washington

A mark of 12-12.... 3a sectoinal at washington had the host hatchets against eighth ranked sullivan.... zach gray was feeling it from distance....the hatchet buries one of his six three's in the game..... this play sums up randy kelly's career at sullivan...arrows turn the ball over put the sullivan point guard always hustling and playing smart with the steal, hoop and harm... kelly had 17..... future sycamore baseball player trey reed with a nice take baseline....washington led by six going to the fourth.... braden flangan would shoot sullivan back into it....boom baby and he draws the foul...for the rare four point play...flanagan hit eight three's and scored 27... sullivan rallies to win 66-57....the arrows outscored the hatchets by 15 in the final quarter....