Public reactions to governor lifting mask mandate

Some West Point people shared their reactions concerning the governor's action on the mask mandate.

Their reactions with us following governor reeves announcement.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live from clay county to tell us how they feel about it i'm currently in west point.

Clay county was one of the seventy-eight mississippi counties that had the mask mandate until today.

We talked with some people today ahead of the governor's conference about how they would feel if he lifted the mandates.

"a lot of people might be fine with it, but i won't be fine with it."

"i hate it."

Mississippians have differing views on wearing masks.

Jerry burns lives in west point.

He said he does not like wearing a mask, but ultimately would continue to if it means safety.

Now that the governor's lifted the mandate, how does he feel about it?

"i don't know."

"i don't wear it unless i think i have to.

That's the bottom line."

Governor reeves made the big announcement this afternoon about lifting the mandate.

He said he believes people can make good choices to stay safe.

Reeves: "there is no replacement within the government for good common sense."

Reporter: "do you think that people should keep wearing them?"

Subject: "mm-hmm."

Cornelius boyd also lives in west point, and she feels certain that she wants to keep wearing a mask.

She would rather the mandate stay in place.

"if the virus is not going to get no better, than it's best for us to wear them."

Governor reeves said his decision to end the mandate is based on case number counts being down and his beliefs that people should ultimately decide for themselves if they will wear a mask or not.

Live in west point, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.