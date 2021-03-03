Vaccine clinics ready, waiting for doses

Kids back to school.

Tonight - some sand mountain clinics are waiting on word from the state.

It on when they could see their first shipment of the new johnson and johnson vaccine.

Workers at one clinic in marshall county told waay31s sierra phillips their vaccine waitlist continues to grow.

They're hoping for a shipment soon.

Jones- "we've got several patients i call them and say hey would you like to come to lakeside clinic to get your vaccine.

And they start crying."

That's how much people here want the vaccine.

The staff at lakeside clinic in guntersville is working hard to keep up with the coronavirus vaccine demand.

So far they've vaccinated about 2500 people.

Morgan- "extremely busy, we've went from seeing 100, 120 patients a day to 340 patients."

Standup- "nurses are here working on their off days to keep up with the demand.

Staff are calling lawmakers and the department of health to get the supply of shots they need.

" boggess- "people are clamoring to get it."

They've been told to standby for information on when the new, one dose johnson and johnson shot could be available - but hope it'll be soon.

Boggess- "it'll be an easier process for the patient to be one and done and go on."

Reporting in guntersville sierra phillips waay31 news.

Representatives from marshall medical say they haven't received any news on an additional vaccine shipment yet.

Scottboro's highlands medical center representatives say they don't have an update on the new johnson and johnson vaccine, either.