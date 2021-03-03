Dr. Seuss Books Taken Out of Production

Track./// dr .

Seuss is making headlines tonight.

Today is theodor seuss geisel's birthday?

"* six of the author's books will no longer be published.

The titles are: "and to think that i saw it on mulberry street" ?*- "if i ran the zoo" ?

"* "mcelligot's pool" ?

"* "on beyond zebra!"

"* "scrambled eggs super!"

"* and "the cat quizzer" dr. seuss enterprises announced the books portray people in ways that are hurtful, such as describing people who quote, "wear their eyes at a slant", and bare?

"*footed african men wearing grass skirts.

Mary markwalter is the director of the mason city public library.

She says no decision has been made to remove the books.

Adding that removing books that have sensitive content is a form of censorship and that's something the library doesn't "you know we all bring own own prespective to it.what is offensive to one is not offensive at all to someone else.

Its what they believe or what they want to read."

Many dr. seuss books remain favorites around the world, praised for their focus on environmentali sm and tolerance.

