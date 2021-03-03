Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 22-26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 22 and Friday, February 26.

Middle Georgia's latest food service inspection scores.

Here are the bottom scores from the past week.

Papa john's 4590 billy williamson dr macon, ga 31206 last inspection score: 91 last inspection date: 02-24-2021 dog gone it anyway you want it hot dogs 3670 eisenhower pkwy macon, ga 31206 last inspection score: 91 last inspection date: 02-26-2021 waffle house 4731 chambers rd macon, ga 31206 last inspection score: 91 last inspection date: 02-22-2021 eastview nursing center (food service) 3020 jeffersonville rd macon, ga 31217 last inspection score: 91 last inspection date: 02-23-2021 antebellum on arlington (food service) 684 arlington pl macon, ga 31201 last inspection score: 91 last inspection date: 02-26-2021 you can see all the scores at 41nbc