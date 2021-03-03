The most mesmerizing sunrise you'll ever see just happened in Wisconsin Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:29s 03 Mar 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

The most mesmerizing sunrise you'll ever see just happened in Wisconsin Port Washington, Wisconsin experienced a stunning vivid sunrise in an orange gradient on Tuesday morning, March 2. The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @EricWCurtin.

