3-2-21 SCORES: Clinton girls ice hockey dominates Ithaca to open season on state championship banner

3-1-21 SCORES: Waterville tops Westmoreland, Holland Patent slides past Clinton to earn first wins
Highlights and scores from Monday, March 1, 2021.
A full year since the clintongit played a game.
That game just so happened to be the state championship.
The reigning state champs began its follow-up act tonight opening its sixth season clinton arena - the team honoring its four seniors for this season.
They were each a big part in the state title victory.
Some new decor at the arenas well -the u0 state championship banner.
--- first period - the champs picking up right where they left off.
Just over three minutes in - finley davignon with the first goal of the season.
Stick down in front - she buries it.
Always be prepared - she was - 1-0 clinton.
--- the girls were buzzing in the opening frame -ke freshman...check out this rush - those dangles a thing of beauty - but shelby howells with the fantastic save to keep it a one-goal .
Everythg but theinish there!
--- thanks to howells'gop by one in the second.
Two minutes in - they're shorthanded.
Drew kopek...topsht a snipe.
The sophomore puts clinton up a pair.
--- just under three minutes left in the frame.
Off the faceoff - alyssa nardslico from the point - that's tipped in front by ari williamson.
One of the seniors honored tonight has herself on the scoresheet... ((score)) ...the warriors completely dominate - if not for goaltending they could have won by 10 - but still abige reigning state champs in the opener.
In boys hoops - a pair of local teams getting their seasonundway tonighthead-to- het oriskany high school where the redskins open up against the rams of remsen.
--- after oriskany goes up two - the rams in possession.
Josh rowlands - in the pat.
Buckets.
We're even.
--- shortly after - quick touches for oriskany.
Great ball movement - and ten aidenfabbio - they'd go on a 10-0 run including this basket by ryan smoulcey.
Posting up - backing down - and dropping in.
--- needing a bucket here - remsen...big offensive rebound and the putback by rowlands.
Rams back within single digits.
--- early second quarter - oriskany building on the lead.
Patrick roberts - baseline - floater - got it!
Sweet touch there - 20-8 'skins.
--- the rams chipping away in the middle portion.mike- banks it in.
Rams did pull it within single digits again at one point.
--- but oriskany stretching the floor - pass ahead to gianni falatico - andte break... (((score))) ...oriskany with a solid performance to start the year as they win 58-47.
(((scores))) elsewhere tonight - notre dame tops whitesboro 60-56.
Mo magano anli spina ea had 16 pois for the jugglers.
--- new hartford tops r-f-a 67-41.
(((change)))gs past camden 56-19 - sydney lusher and kaylin curro each with double- doubles for the indians.
--- r-f-a tops new hartford here.
Amya mcleod 26 points for the black knights.
Kaia henderson 34 for the spartans.
(((change))) notre dame downs whitesboro 63-52.
Haley heffernan leads the way with 24.
(((change))) and in girls volleyball - tight match between adirondack and remsen.
The wildcats pull it out -three.
The utica comets officially have a goal
