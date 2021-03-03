3-2-21 SCORES: Clinton girls ice hockey dominates Ithaca to open season on state championship banner

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

A full year since the clintongit played a game.

That game just so happened to be the state championship.

The reigning state champs began its follow-up act tonight opening its sixth season clinton arena - the team honoring its four seniors for this season.

They were each a big part in the state title victory.

Some new decor at the arenas well -the u0 state championship banner.

--- first period - the champs picking up right where they left off.

Just over three minutes in - finley davignon with the first goal of the season.

Stick down in front - she buries it.

Always be prepared - she was - 1-0 clinton.

--- the girls were buzzing in the opening frame -ke freshman...check out this rush - those dangles a thing of beauty - but shelby howells with the fantastic save to keep it a one-goal .

Everythg but theinish there!

--- thanks to howells'gop by one in the second.

Two minutes in - they're shorthanded.

Drew kopek...topsht a snipe.

The sophomore puts clinton up a pair.

--- just under three minutes left in the frame.

Off the faceoff - alyssa nardslico from the point - that's tipped in front by ari williamson.

One of the seniors honored tonight has herself on the scoresheet... ((score)) ...the warriors completely dominate - if not for goaltending they could have won by 10 - but still abige reigning state champs in the opener.

In boys hoops - a pair of local teams getting their seasonundway tonighthead-to- het oriskany high school where the redskins open up against the rams of remsen.

--- after oriskany goes up two - the rams in possession.

Josh rowlands - in the pat.

Buckets.

We're even.

--- shortly after - quick touches for oriskany.

Great ball movement - and ten aidenfabbio - they'd go on a 10-0 run including this basket by ryan smoulcey.

Posting up - backing down - and dropping in.

--- needing a bucket here - remsen...big offensive rebound and the putback by rowlands.

Rams back within single digits.

--- early second quarter - oriskany building on the lead.

Patrick roberts - baseline - floater - got it!

Sweet touch there - 20-8 'skins.

--- the rams chipping away in the middle portion.mike- banks it in.

Rams did pull it within single digits again at one point.

--- but oriskany stretching the floor - pass ahead to gianni falatico - andte break... (((score))) ...oriskany with a solid performance to start the year as they win 58-47.

(((scores))) elsewhere tonight - notre dame tops whitesboro 60-56.

Mo magano anli spina ea had 16 pois for the jugglers.

--- new hartford tops r-f-a 67-41.

(((change)))gs past camden 56-19 - sydney lusher and kaylin curro each with double- doubles for the indians.

--- r-f-a tops new hartford here.

Amya mcleod 26 points for the black knights.

Kaia henderson 34 for the spartans.

(((change))) notre dame downs whitesboro 63-52.

Haley heffernan leads the way with 24.

(((change))) and in girls volleyball - tight match between adirondack and remsen.

The wildcats pull it out -three.

