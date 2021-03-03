Tiger, Emraan, Vikrant Massey snapped in and around Mumbai

B-town boys were spotted in and around Mumbai.

Action hunk Tiger Shroff was snapped in Bandra.

31-year-old actor celebrated his birthday on March 02.

Tiger has multiple projects in pipeline including Heropanti 2, Ganpat and Rambo.

It seems like Emraan Hashmi has stopped ageing.

Actor was spotted at Anand Pandit's office in Juhu.

Emraan will be next seen on the big screens in his upcoming movie 'Mumbai Saga.'

Actor will also share the screen with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Vikrant Massey was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Actor will be next seen in his upcoming romantic-comedy '14 Phere.'

Krushna Abhishek was snapped at Bandra's Salt Water Cafe.

He was accompanied with wife Kashmera Shah.