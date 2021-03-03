What time is it? Vietnamese man's thousand-piece clock collection is a hoarder's haven

Over the past two years, a Vietnamese man named Le Tri Dung buys old clocks from scrap shops and decorates his entire house.

Over the past two years, a Vietnamese man named Le Tri Dung buys old clocks from scrap shops and decorates his entire house.

To date, his collection has nearly 1,000 pieces, with all kinds of sizes and different designs.

The clocks are hung all over the house and yard to satisfy his passion.

Dung said he spends more than 1 million VND to buy batteries used for active watches.

Dung said: “I go to some scrap shops, see people leave, and I buy cheap.

I hang it up if it doesn't run, I fix it if it doesn't work.

At first, there were a few things I didn't care about and slowly became more and more enchanted.

Repairing these watches is very quick, it takes about 20 minutes to finish.

I like it all because I made it run, hang it up beautifully.

Especially, I also make more accessories to attach to the watch such as taking plastic lamps and headers, assembling them and then hanging them up.

In the past, I worked as a mason, then when I got old ... I quit my job and stayed at home to help my wife sell vegetables and fruits.

My hobby is so great."