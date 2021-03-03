College basketball returns to southern Oregon for eight weeks this spring

The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced a spring basketball season on Tuesday that will include both Southern Oregon University and Oregon Tech.

Some great news for college basketball fans in southern oregon today.

In just a few weeks time, oregon tech and s-o-u will be back on the hardwood.

The cascade conference releasing today an 8-week schedule for men's and women's basketball teams in the c-c-c.

It means soon-- a year long wait will be over for the owls and raiders.

Starting march 19-th, conference teams will play two-game series each weekend.

Oregon tech hosts bushnell university to open up the conference play in a little over two weeks.

Both the men's and women's teams for the owls will play in this 8-week spring season.

Only the s-o-u men's team will participate in the conference schedule this spring.

The cascade conference did say schools will increase testing to twice a week and use a mix of p-c-r and antigen testing to increase safety for student-athletes and other team personnel.

As far as what this spring season will look like... the focus will be more on enjoying the opportunity to play after a year without games.

Justin parnell: "these kids have kind of had a rough year and we're going to let them play.

Um, so right now we're just letting our guys play, not a lot teach in and.

Letting them kind of get back to the enjoyment of what it's like and learn how to catch a ball again, or make an athletic movement.

And it's a big deal and where we are we're definitely going to keep it lighthearted."

The only team not playing as part of the cascade conference this spring will be the s-o-u