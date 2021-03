Congress supporters celebrate outside counting centre after party candidate leads from Chauhan Banger

Counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is being done on March 03.

Votes in 5 wards are being counted today.

In the early trends Congress candidate Zuber is leading by 8323 votes in Chauhan Banger.

Following which, Congress supporters were seen celebrating outside counting centre.

AAP candidates are leading on the other 4 seats with good margin.