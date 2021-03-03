Watch: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes beautiful sand art on World Wildlife Day at Puri beach

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated World Wildlife Day by making a mesmerising sand art at Puri beach.

The sand art has a message, 'We love our wildlife.'

Highlighting climate change impact, Sudarsan urged people to save the environment and wildlife.

World Wildlife Day is celebrated this year with under the theme "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet".

This year's World Wildlife Day focuses on highlighting the central role of forests, its species and ecosystem in sustaining the livelihoods of millions of people globally.

It also includes indigenous and local communities with historic ties to forested and forest-adjacent areas.