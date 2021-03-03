Alpine F1 Team - Launch of the 2021 season

Alpine F1 Team today outlined its strategic vision for its F1 engagement, starting with the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign The A521 features Alpine’s illustrious and historic racing colours of blue, white and red, which also represents the colours of the French and British flags Esteban Ocon was presented in team colours for the first time Alongside Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi and Executive Director Marcin Budkowski was newly recruited Racing Director Davide Brivio Guanyu Zhou retains his role as the team’s Test Driver in 2021 Alpine F1 Team highlighted its valued support from premium partners: bp Castrol, MAPFRE, DuPont, Microsoft, EURODATACAR, Bell&Ross, le coq sportif, and RCI Banque as well as its portfolio of beneficial technical partners and suppliers