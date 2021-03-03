After health, this year's budget focuses on education: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a seminar on March 03 over harnessing education, research and skill development.

Seminar focused over the steps taken during this year's Budget for the education sector.

PM Modi informed that the second biggest focus after health in this year's Budget is on education, skill, research and innovation.

He further said that the new National Education Policy has been made to instil self-confidence in country's youth.

"For building an 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence.

Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge.

Self-confidence comes when he feels that his education is giving him the opportunity to do his own work.

New National Education policy has been made according to it," said Prime Minister during the seminar.