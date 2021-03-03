12-yr-old girl disappears in UP’s Bulandshahr, body found in pit after 5 days

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found buried in a pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

The body was found near a house of a villager five days after the girl went missing.

The villager’s son who is the prime suspect is absconding.

“The girl was having a meal with her mother and sisters in a field on February 25.

The girl had gone looking for water to a nearby house and never returned,” said Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SK Singh.

According to the police, a man was living in the house with his father, where the girl had gone looking for water.

The father has been arrested and police are still looking for the boy.

