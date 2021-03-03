Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu face tax raids by income tax officials| Oneindia News

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the Emergency was a mistake.

He said that 'I think that was a mistake.

Absolutely, that was a mistake.

And my grandmother said as much.

Dismissing a petition against Jammu and Kashmir MP Farooq Abdullah, The Supreme Court said today, that expression of views that are different from government opinion cannot be termed sedition.

The son of a BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot in the chest by bike-borne miscreants in Lucknow on Tuesday.

However, police arrested one of his relatives who confessed that Ayush carried out the attack on himself to frame another person.

Karnataka Water Resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has been embroiled in a controversy after a CD allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman emerged on Tuesday.

#AnuragKashyap #TapseePannu #TaxRaids