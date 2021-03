Tax raids on Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu & others | Mumbai & Pune raids | Oneindia News

Reports say filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Tapsee Pannu are facing tax raids in Mumbai.

Tax officials are carrying out searches at properties in Mumbai and Pune this morning.

Several production houses are being searched at nearly 20 locations in the 2 cities.

