Filipino man terrified by huge spider jumping onto his hand

A man was terrified by a huge spider jumping onto his hand in the Philippines.

The video, filmed in the city of Urdaneta on January 7, shows a huge spider resting on a toilet doorknob suddenly jumping to a man named Mickey Betita’s hand when he was about to open the door.

Terrified Mickey then screamed out loudly and took his hand back quickly.

Mickey said: "‘I waited for it to leave but it stayed on the doorknob for a long time so I decided to record it.

"I could no longer hold my pee so I tried to poke the doorknob.

I never thought he would jump into my hand.”