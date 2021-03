Fake Spider Pops Out of Box as Prankster Couple Pretends to Unbox New Puppy

This couple liked to prank their viewers on social media.

So, this time the husband pretended to surprise his wife with a new puppy.

She acted innocent while opening the gift while he recorded her fake reaction.

However, when she opened the box, a fake spider popped out of it.

It landed on the camera the husband was holding while he screamed deliberately to startle others.