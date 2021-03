Sunak was right to extend Covid furlough scheme, Labour says

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson says it was the right decision to extend the furlough scheme to help businesses recover from the Covid pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the financial aid would be available until the end of September, and would help millions through "the challenging months ahead".

Report by Alibhaiz.

