Sturgeon: A very serious mistake was made

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has begun giving evidence at the Holyrood inquiry into her government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond.

In her opening statement, Ms Sturgeon admitted that a "very serious mistake" was made into the investigation of the complaints against Alex Salmond.

"To women were failed and tax payers money was lost; I deeply regret that", she said.

Ms Sturgeon, who is facing calls to resign, admitted that her actions "deserve to be scrutinised".

Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of misleading parliament over when she first knew of the allegations against him and says the First Minister did break ministerial code.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn