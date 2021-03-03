Using alternative methods for cutting hair, the barber burns the hair of his customer. (@barberskingg/Newsflash)

This Turkish hairdresser has wowed Instagram with his unusual trimming method that involves setting the client’s hair ablaze instead of using scissors.Ismail Avuccular, 26, who runs a barbershop in the southern Turkish city of Antalya, burns his customers' hair off instead of cutting it.A series of videos of his unusual trim style has seen him amass over 130,000 followers on Instagram.(@barberskingg/Newsflash)