Myanmar security forces, protesters face off

Myanmar security forces and protesters faced off in several cities on Wednesday, with protesters using a fire extinguisher to create cover and throwing objects towards police.
Libby Hogan reports.
Myanmar security forces and protesters faced off in several cities on Wednesday, with protesters using a fire extinguisher to create cover and throwing objects towards police.
Libby Hogan reports.
More protests are expected Sunday, general strike committee says
Candles lit up a solemn gathering in Yangon on Saturday night as around 1-thousand mourners came together to remember those killed..