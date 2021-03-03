Congress wiped out: Prakash Javadekar after BJP sweeps in Gujarat municipal polls

After emerging victorious in Gujarat municipal corporation and zila panchayat elections, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference on March 03.

Stating number comparison between results of 2015 and 2021 elections, Javadekar said that Congress has been completely wiped off.

"Last week in Gujarat MCD elections over 6 seats, and BJP emerged victorious on all seats.

But the results that came out yesterday for over 31 district panchayat, which basically includes voters who belong to villages and are farmers.

Last time in 2015, Congress won 22 district panchayat seats and BJP was at 9.

But this time, BJP has won all 31 seats and Congress has been wiped out completely.

BJP has won 80% seats out of 979," said Prakash Javadekar.