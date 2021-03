Safe City Project' to increase safety and security in Delhi, assures CP Shrivastava

Speaking on 'Safe City Project' in Delhi, Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava said that the project of the Government of India in the first phase will install 10,000 cameras in the city.

The locations of these cameras have already been decided.

CDAC has been given the responsibility for this project.

The decision of all the tenders will be taken by the month of March and after that, the process will start and it will complete within eight to ten months in different parts of Delhi.